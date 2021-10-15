Nebraska AG: Docs prescribing ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine will not face discipline

It's not clear if any complaints have been filed against any health professionals for prescribing the medications. In Nebraska, the state Board of Health can recommend discipline of a physician or other health professional, but the Attorney General has the final say.

The two drugs have been touted by some health professionals but more often by politicians and celebrities as potential cures of or prevention against COVID-19 infections.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that can be prescribed for humans but is more commonly used in animals. Hydroxychloroquine is commonly used to treat malaria, but it also is used in the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The Food and Drug Administration had at one point last year given emergency use authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine in some limited cases in hospitalized patients after the drug showed initial promise as a treatment for the disease, but it later revoked that authorization after a large clinical trial "showed no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery."

Likewise, recent clinical studies of ivermectin have found it to have little or no clinical benefit in COVID-19 treatment, although it is on a National Institutes of Health list as an approved or under-evaluation antiviral treatment.