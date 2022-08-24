Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund announces grants

The Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund on Wednesday announced $17.5 million in grants to housing projects across the state.

The grants go to a number of entities, including local government, public housing authorities and nonprofit organizations and can be used for both new construction and rehabilitation of existing houses.

Several million dollars in grants went to organizations in Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska.

Neighborworks Lincoln received three grants totaling about $1.575 million. Other Lincoln-based organizations that got grants were Nebraska Housing Resource, with $580,000, and Midwest Housing Initiatives, with $445,387.

Other notable grants going to organizations in Southeast Nebraska and their amounts are:

* City of Auburn, $530,000;

* City of David City, $575,600;

* Fillmore County Development Corp., $575,600;

* Seward County Housing Corp., $610,000;

* Thayer County Economic Development Alliance: $520,000.

“For over two decades, our state trust fund has complemented the work of our local and regional leaders committed to creating neighborhoods Nebraskans are proud to call home," said Lynn Kohout, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's director of housing.

"Our team appreciates the opportunity to harness the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund to encourage ongoing growth in our state.”