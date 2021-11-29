Nebraska 511 to include more weather information

Nebraskans will be able to get more information on weather and road conditions this winter through the Department of Transportation's 511 system.

The department on Monday announced three main enhancements to the service: adding weather system data so that people can see the progression of storms, creating a dedicated page for commercial drivers to get information, and integrating crowd-sourced data about weather and road conditions from the Waze app.

John Selmer, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said it's important for his department and the public to both do their part when it comes to being informed about winter weather and road conditions.

With the 511 upgrades, "we're trying to do our part to give you that information," Selmer said at a news conference in Grand Island.

The 511 website and app already gives people access to highway traffic cameras, road closing information and the ability to track snowplows.

The new enhancements make 511 "a one-stop shop for all the information you need for winter conditions before you head out," said Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Michael Korte.

