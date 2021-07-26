Nebraska 2 closed to truck traffic at Nebraska City bridge

This time, it's not a flood that's forcing truck traffic to go out of its way just to cross the Missouri River.

While crews worked on the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City, officials on Monday shut down access to commercial and heavy trucks, effective immediately.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for the traveling public." Vehicle traffic is moving normally in the area.

Trucks will be directed to detour routes. The closest Missouri River bridges to Nebraska City are Brownville (U.S. 136) to the south and La Platte (U.S. 34) to the north, the latter of which will increase truck traffic on U.S. 75 through Auburn.

When flooding closed the Missouri River bridge in 2019, traffic through Auburn on the highway was a major headache.

Portions of U.S. 75 north of Nebraska City are under construction.

The bridge restrictions on truck traffic are expected to extend for at least a month as work on the bridge continues.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.