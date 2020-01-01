Nearly all privately owned firearms will be prohibited on Offutt AFB beginning Thursday

The change comes less than one month after a pair of deadly shootings on U.S. military bases in the United States. The shootings occurred Dec. 4 and Dec. 6 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii and Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, respectively. The first shooting was committed by a sailor on guard duty in Hawaii who killed two civilian contractors before fatally shooting himself with his M9 service pistol. The second shooting was committed by a member of the Saudi Arabian Air Force who was training to fly jets at Pensacola. The shooting in Florida left three dead before police killed the attacker. It is being investigated by the FBI as a potential terrorist act and has spawned a Defense Department review on its vetting process for foreign troops training in the United States.

Some in the military in recent weeks via social media have called for expanded rights of troops to carry personal firearms on bases in the wake of those shootings. Military troops are largely barred across U.S. installations from carrying guns outside of weapons issued for official duties, such as law enforcement or guard responsibilities. But the Pentagon in 2016 granted base commanders throughout the military great leeway in deciding what troops could be armed on U.S. posts following a review of policies launched after the 2015 shootings in Chattanooga, Tenn., at a Navy Reserve center and a Marine recruiting office that left four Marines and a sailor dead.

