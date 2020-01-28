Driver of NDOT snowplow crashes into Platte River after being followed by US Marshals

The driver of Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow that was being followed by U.S. Marshals and Sarpy County sheriff's deputies was arrested after the vehicle crashed in the Platte River south of Gretna on Tuesday.

At about 8:30 a.m., U.S. Marshals received notice that a wanted federal fugitive could in a snowplow near the Nebraska Crossing Outlets, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Will Iverson. Marshals began following the plow southbound on Nebraska 31, and they were soon joined by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

A few minutes later, Iverson said the plow left the roadway east of Schramm Park on Nebraska 31 and landed in the river. The driver then "popped out of the cab" as a result, he added, and both agencies rendered aid after the driver was pulled from the cold river.

Iverson said the driver was treated at a local hospital and released shortly thereafter, at which point the suspect was put in jail. The warrant detailing charges remains sealed, so no information about the charges is publicly known at this point.

The emergency response closed Nebraska 31 -- which runs right alongside the Platte -- between 192nd and 204th streets in Sarpy County.

A message seeking comment from the Department of Transportation was not immediately returned.