 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natural resources district approves budget with lower tax rate
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Natural resources district approves budget with lower tax rate

  • 0

The budget approved by the Lower Platte South National Resources District Board of Directors this summer will require a tax levy of 9.3% less than the previous year.

The $33.8 million budget, approved in August, includes $10.2 million in revenue from property taxes, the same amount as last year. Board members, however, were able to lower the tax rate because of the increase in tax valuations across the district.

With the vote of the board, taxpayers who own an average-priced home in Lancaster County — $226,342 — could expect to pay about $68 in taxes to support the natural resources district this year.

Lincoln trail project to eliminate 'uncomfortable' tunnel beneath the tracks

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers most of Lancaster and Cass counties, and parts of Otoe, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties.

Meeting this week, the board also approved a construction contract for the replacement of 14 drainage pipes that carry stormwater to Antelope Creek from neighborhoods and business districts between 26th and 57th streets in Lincoln. The work is set to begin next month.

With NRD well approval, Monolith Materials set to start on expansion south of Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News