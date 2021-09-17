Natural resources district approves budget with lower tax rate

The budget approved by the Lower Platte South National Resources District Board of Directors this summer will require a tax levy of 9.3% less than the previous year.

The $33.8 million budget, approved in August, includes $10.2 million in revenue from property taxes, the same amount as last year. Board members, however, were able to lower the tax rate because of the increase in tax valuations across the district.

With the vote of the board, taxpayers who own an average-priced home in Lancaster County — $226,342 — could expect to pay about $68 in taxes to support the natural resources district this year.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers most of Lancaster and Cass counties, and parts of Otoe, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties.

Meeting this week, the board also approved a construction contract for the replacement of 14 drainage pipes that carry stormwater to Antelope Creek from neighborhoods and business districts between 26th and 57th streets in Lincoln. The work is set to begin next month.

