National Weather Service hydrologist warns of 'above normal' flood risk for 2020

"Some of the ice is 6 to 8 inches thick, but it's not as thick as last year, and we have some warm days ahead," he said.

Two areas of concern are the amount of soil moisture in the ground and the high river level. Both of those factors won't be going away anytime soon, with rivers such as the Platte reaching depths somewhere between 200-300% of where they should be.

There is still plenty of time for these factors to shift as the season plays out, he said.

"We have a lot of time for there to be snow or for there not to be snow," he said.

Pearson said the weather is likely to change dramatically moving into March. He expects a warm trend to continue into mid-February, but some are predicting colder weather heading into late February and March.

However, he said, those trends don't always become reality.

"Looking that far into the future can be difficult," he said.

All in all, the magnitude of this year's flooding boils down to one factor: the location and intensity of spring rains.

"The talk tonight is a snapshot of right now," he said. "Two weeks from now, the weather could change."