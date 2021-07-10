National High School Finals Rodeo, schedule of events

THURSDAY, JULY 15
(Events at Lancaster Event Center unless noted)
Noon -- Check-in opens
FRIDAY, JULY 16
8 a.m. -- Queen contest begins, Waverly High School
SATURDAY, JULY 17
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
4 p.m. -- Welcome to Lincoln Day activities, Railyard
7 p.m. -- Queen contest modeling and speeches, Waverly High School
SUNDAY, JULY 18
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
3 p.m. -- Queen contest introductions, Waverly High School
7 p.m. -- 1st rodeo performance
7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance
MONDAY, JULY 19
9 a.m. -- 2nd rodeo performance
9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
2:30 p.m. -- Knowledge Bowl
7 p.m. -- 3rd rodeo performance
7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance
TUESDAY, JULY 20
8 a.m. -- Light rifle competition, Izaak Walton Range
9 a.m. -- 4th rodeo performance
9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
1 p.m. -- Volleyball tournament
7 p.m. -- 5th rodeo performance
7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
9 a.m. -- 6th rodeo performance
9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
1 p.m. -- Volleyball tournament
1:30 p.m. -- Light rifle short go-round, Izaak Walton Range
3:30 p.m. -- Remarkable Kids rodeo
7 p.m. -- 7th rodeo performance
7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance
THURSDAY, JULY 22
9 a.m. -- 8th rodeo performance
9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
9 a.m. -- Trap shooting competition, Izaak Walton Range
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
1 p.m. -- Ribbon roping contest
7 p.m. -- 9th rodeo performance
7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10 p.m. -- Talent show
10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance
FRIDAY, JULY 23
9 a.m. -- 10th rodeo performance
9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
4 p.m. -- Reined cow horse short go-round
7 p.m. -- 11th rodeo performance
7 p.m. -- Cutting long go-round
10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance
SATURDAY, JULY 24
8 a.m. -- Cutting long go-round
9 a.m. -- 12th rodeo performance
10 a.m. -- Trade show opens
2 p.m. -- Cutting short go-round
5:30 p.m. -- Queen contest crowning ceremony
7 p.m. -- Rodeo short go-round, awards for short-go and World Champion for all events to follow performance