National High School Finals Rodeo, schedule of events
THURSDAY, JULY 15

(Events at Lancaster Event Center unless noted)

Noon -- Check-in opens

FRIDAY, JULY 16

8 a.m. -- Queen contest begins, Waverly High School

SATURDAY, JULY 17

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

4 p.m. -- Welcome to Lincoln Day activities, Railyard

7 p.m. -- Queen contest modeling and speeches, Waverly High School

SUNDAY, JULY 18

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

3 p.m. -- Queen contest introductions, Waverly High School

7 p.m. -- 1st rodeo performance

7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance

MONDAY, JULY 19

9 a.m. -- 2nd rodeo performance

9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

2:30 p.m. -- Knowledge Bowl

7 p.m. -- 3rd rodeo performance

7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance

TUESDAY, JULY 20

8 a.m. -- Light rifle competition, Izaak Walton Range

9 a.m. -- 4th rodeo performance

9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

1 p.m. -- Volleyball tournament

7 p.m. -- 5th rodeo performance

7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

9 a.m. -- 6th rodeo performance

9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

1 p.m. -- Volleyball tournament

1:30 p.m. -- Light rifle short go-round, Izaak Walton Range

3:30 p.m. -- Remarkable Kids rodeo

7 p.m. -- 7th rodeo performance

7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance

THURSDAY, JULY 22

9 a.m. -- 8th rodeo performance

9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

9 a.m. -- Trap shooting competition, Izaak Walton Range

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

1 p.m. -- Ribbon roping contest

7 p.m. -- 9th rodeo performance

7 p.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10 p.m. -- Talent show

10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance

FRIDAY, JULY 23

9 a.m. -- 10th rodeo performance

9 a.m. -- Cutting and reined cow horse long go-rounds

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

4 p.m. -- Reined cow horse short go-round

7 p.m. -- 11th rodeo performance

7 p.m. -- Cutting long go-round

10:30 p.m. -- Contestants dance

SATURDAY, JULY 24

8 a.m. -- Cutting long go-round

9 a.m. -- 12th rodeo performance

10 a.m. -- Trade show opens

2 p.m. -- Cutting short go-round

5:30  p.m. -- Queen contest crowning ceremony

7 p.m. -- Rodeo short go-round, awards for short-go and World Champion for all events to follow performance

