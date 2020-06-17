National Guardsmen based in Lincoln headed to Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-four soldiers from an Army National Guard aviation unit based in Lincoln marked their upcoming overseas deployment at a military ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Many National Guardsmen draped arms around their spouses' shoulders and sat with children on their knees as they were recognized for their upcoming service in areas including Afghanistan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

“They are going to miss that sports game, that recital, that birthday party, that holiday party,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said to the families. “Your soldiers could not do what they do without you.”

Letters of support and gratitude from congressmen and senators were read during the ceremony.

This Guard unit rescued 100 Nebraskans and pets in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019 and, most recently, offered assistance in response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, Ricketts said.

The soldiers will offer military aircraft support for medical assistance, transportation of people and cargo and assistance in evacuations during times of emergency.