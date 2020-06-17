National Guardsmen based in Lincoln headed to Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia

Thirty-four soldiers from an Army National Guard aviation unit based in Lincoln marked their upcoming overseas deployment at a military ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Many National Guardsmen draped arms around their spouses' shoulders and sat with children on their knees as they were recognized for their upcoming service in areas including Afghanistan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
“They are going to miss that sports game, that recital, that birthday party, that holiday party,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said to the families. “Your soldiers could not do what they do without you.”
Letters of support and gratitude from congressmen and senators were read during the ceremony.
This Guard unit rescued 100 Nebraskans and pets in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019 and, most recently, offered assistance in response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, Ricketts said.
The soldiers will offer military aircraft support for medical assistance, transportation of people and cargo and assistance in evacuations during times of emergency.
“There have been times in the history of this nation when the National Guard has been criticized for being inaccessible and slow to act,” Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac said. “I would point to their quick response to COVID-19 and the unrest in this country.”
Two members of National Guard who assisted Lincoln police during protests test positive for coronavirus
Bohac presented a token that symbolizes Nebraska to Capt. Nathan Rutherford as he prepares to command the unit for its one-year deployment.
The unit will fly out of Lincoln between July 5-6.
Family and friends help give soldiers the strength to face challenges like combat, desert life, extreme heat and bad coffee, Rutherford said.
“I want families to be talking to their soldiers so much while they’re away ... that they get in trouble,” he said.
