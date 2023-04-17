Seven years after his final game here, former Huskers star running back Terrell Newby finds himself in uniform once again amidst the emerald turf of Memorial Stadium.

He won’t be rushing for 3 touchdowns to cement a 28-7 win against Maryland this time, however. Instead, he’ll be traveling halfway across the globe as a sergeant for a Nebraska National Guard airborne infantry unit.

“It means a lot to just be back in the stadium representing something that means a lot,” Newby said.

Leadership. Sacrifice. Camaraderie. Newby sees lots of parallels between his time with Husker football under coaches Mike Riley and Bo Pelini, and though joining the Army wasn’t his initial plan, as the son of an airman, it’s been a near-seamless transition for the former Husker standout.

“It’s kind of what was instilled in me from a young age,” he said.

Newby is just one of 131 other men and women who stood at attention atop the hallowed ground of Memorial Stadium for a send-off to the Nebraska National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 134th Regiment, Alpha Company airborne unit.

The company was joined on the storied gridiron by a procession of familiar faces from across the state; Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, Gov. Jim Pillen and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird all spoke, along with high-ranking members from the state’s National Guard. A few hundred family, friends and citizens from across the state filled the stands in support of the paratroopers during the private event held on a windy Sunday morning.

“There’s a lot of players that have been on this field,” Pillen said. “Today, the real players are the soldiers who we’re going to send off. Godspeed.”

Consisting of hand-picked men and women across the state, the Mead-based unit has gone through rigorous training for aerial deployment missions since last August.

The company is part of a broader battalion that coalesced in 2019 around the remnants of previous outfits, and “fought” for all of the resources currently at its disposal, from parachutes according to Cpt. Dalton Boden, Alpha Company’s commanding officer.

“The road has been hard so far, and I don’t expect it to ever get easier,” Boden said. “(But) the fighting spirit is the calling card of the infantry.”

Especially unique about the company, Boden said, is its ability to operate self-sufficiently, as well as the fact that it's the first in the broader battalion to be deployed overseas.

Throughout his 23-minute keynote speech, Boden spoke to a kinship between the company and the Lakota-Sioux tribe, whom he historically referred to as “fierce and renowned warriors” with kindred ideals of courage, adaptability, audacity and compassion who employed “fleeting attacks and raids” similar to airborne infantry. The unit has even adopted the phrase “Mahpiya Etanhan” a Lakota phrase roughly translating to “from the sky.”

Alpha Company’s send-off ended with a solemn performance from a group of Lakota-Sioux hailing from Wanblee, South Dakota performed a traditional warrior’s prayer for the company of 131, the rhythmic beating of a drum underlining a melodic reverie intoned in the Lakota tongue.

The company will be joining the Combined Joint Task Force on the Horn of Africa, a multinational coalition tasked with promoting “regional stability” and the interests of the US and its allies in the region, according to Major General Daryl Bohac.

Both Sen. Ricketts and Bohac connected the unit’s efforts to the United States’ broader goals: reassuring allies, combatting Chinese and Russian influence within the African continent by maintaining a military presence, and deterring pirate and terrorist activities in the region.

“There hasn’t been a more dangerous time in our world in decades,” Ricketts said, alluding to US rivalries with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. “Our soldiers will be out there protecting our freedoms.”