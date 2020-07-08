You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
National Guard transitioning virus testing to civilian workers
View Comments
editor's pick

National Guard transitioning virus testing to civilian workers

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska National Guard tests Dakota City plant employees for COVID-19

Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Aiden Skillstad collects a sample from a meatpacking plant employee in May at a COVID-19 testing site in Dakota City. 

 Sgt. Lisa Crawford, Nebraska National Guard

The Nebraska National Guard is transitioning COVID-19 testing responsibilities over to civilian health care workers after deploying testing teams throughout the state since late March.

As of July 1, full National Guard testing teams are no longer activated to provide testing throughout Nebraska, the Guard announced Wednesday.

A small group of soldiers and airmen continue to be activated to provide training and knowledge to hospitals for the Test Nebraska campaign, and one small National Guard team is continuing to provide support in the Omaha area.

Several hundred Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in late March to support testing teams that traveled across the state for weeks.

38 new coronavirus cases detected in Lancaster County, health department says

Tests were provided at nursing homes, corrections facilities, meat processing plants and in small towns and larger cities throughout the state.

Guard testing teams have helped collect more than 80,000 samples for testing during the pandemic, supporting 53 counties and all 19 health departments in the state.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team we have had on orders to provide the support and capabilities for such an important mission," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general.

BD partners with federal agency to invest $70M in Nebraska plants to make needles, syringes
Hundreds of Lincoln immigration workers face furloughs

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News