National Guard transitioning virus testing to civilian workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska National Guard is transitioning COVID-19 testing responsibilities over to civilian health care workers after deploying testing teams throughout the state since late March.

As of July 1, full National Guard testing teams are no longer activated to provide testing throughout Nebraska, the Guard announced Wednesday.

A small group of soldiers and airmen continue to be activated to provide training and knowledge to hospitals for the Test Nebraska campaign, and one small National Guard team is continuing to provide support in the Omaha area.

Several hundred Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in late March to support testing teams that traveled across the state for weeks.

Tests were provided at nursing homes, corrections facilities, meat processing plants and in small towns and larger cities throughout the state.

Guard testing teams have helped collect more than 80,000 samples for testing during the pandemic, supporting 53 counties and all 19 health departments in the state.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team we have had on orders to provide the support and capabilities for such an important mission," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.