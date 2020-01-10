Mystery drone reports pour into state of Nebraska website

Nebraskans have reported more than 250 mystery drone sightings since the state rolled out its Suspicious Activity Reporting website Wednesday.

But many of them don’t meet the criteria — drones flying in groups of four or more — the state was seeking.

“A lot of them are single sightings, which could very well be someone mistaking someone’s plane for a drone or just a hobby drone,” State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Friday.

The state urged Nebraskans to make use of the site, part of the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, after a flurry of drone sightings started surfacing in northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska in late December and early January.

Residents and law enforcement officers reported seeing swarms of drones — some with 6-foot wing spans and multicolored lights — hovering above their homes and flying in grid formations, almost always at night.

Most of the likely suspects — Amazon and gas and oil and drone companies — have denied ownership, the Denver Post reported. And most government agencies have also said they’re not involved, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Department of Defense, North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, U.S. Army Forces Command and U.S. Geological Survey.