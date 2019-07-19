PLATTSMOUTH -- A 58-year-old Murray woman, Tammy Martin, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on June 30, died Thursday at an Omaha hospital.
Martin died at CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy at 2:22 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
The crash occurred at 24th Street and Mynard Road, west of Plattsmouth.
The other driver involved, Jade R. Gunn, 34, left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, but was later found at his home in Murray, officials said. The investigation into the crash continues.