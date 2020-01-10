You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mountain lion sighted in and near Gretna, sheriff says
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Mountain lion sighted in and near Gretna, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain lion

Mountain lion 

 Associated Press file photo

A mountain lion was sighted in and near the Gretna area Thursday, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office "believes this to be a valid sighting" and is working with Nebraska Game and Parks.

First mountain lion of 2020 hunting season taken south of Chadron

"We will have extra patrol in the area. We urge the public to notify the Sheriff’s Office if they see the mountain lion," a news release said.

Photos: Nebraska wildlife

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News