Mountain lion sighted in and near Gretna, sheriff says

A mountain lion was sighted in and near the Gretna area Thursday, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office "believes this to be a valid sighting" and is working with Nebraska Game and Parks.
"We will have extra patrol in the area. We urge the public to notify the Sheriff’s Office if they see the mountain lion," a news release said.
