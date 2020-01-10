Mountain lion caught on camera in Gretna; officials urge caution

Sarpy County law enforcement officers were searching Friday for a mountain lion that was photographed early Thursday in Gretna.
But they know the odds are against finding it.
“Basically, we’re trying to make sure the public is safe,” said Lt. Mike Erhart. “You’re not going to see these things until they want to be seen.”
The animal was caught on camera at about 3 a.m. near McKenna Avenue and Westplains Road, along the city’s west edge. A homeowner saw it wandering around, stepped outside and snapped the photo with his cellphone, Erhart said.
His office is working with the state Game and Parks Commission, which hasn’t confirmed the report but is taking it seriously, said Pat Molini, assistant administrator of the wildlife division.
You have free articles remaining.
“Right now, it’s designated as probably,” he said. “But human safety is going to be our No. 1 priority at this point.”
Mountain lions are generally wary of humans, he said. But anyone who comes in contact with a lion should not approach it, and should slowly back away.
If the animal in Gretna is indeed a mountain lion, it likely is a younger lion that dispersed from one of the state’s established populations in northwest Nebraska, he said. It could have followed the Platte River or railroad corridors to Sarpy County.
And it wouldn’t be the first big cat in the area. In May 2015, police shot and killed one in southwest Omaha. In October 2003, a mountain lion was captured near a busy intersection in west Omaha.
Sarpy County officers received more reports of the lion Friday, but none were confirmed.