Motorcycle riders surprise Lincoln preschooler with parade

What do you do when you are quarantined at home with possible COVID-19 symptoms and your son is turning 3 in a few days?

You get creative.

Which is just what Railey Dinges did. The Bryan West Campus nurse hopped on Facebook and put out a call for anyone who could help.

"This is a long shot," she wrote, "but figured I’d try! Covid-19 and social distancing isn’t gonna ruin his 3rd birthday!"

Dinges knew how much her son, Layne Mcduffee, loves motorcycles. He was born into a motorcycle family. So she asked for as many people as possible that ride to meet at Russ's Market at Coddington and West A streets Saturday for an informal parade past her house.

"That would be the best gift he could ask for," she wrote. "And I would really appreciate anyone who participates!"

The Women's Freedom Riders stepped up to get things going, and other biker groups and family offered their help.

Dinges marked the route from Russ's to her Southwest 30th Street home with blue balloons and on Saturday they came. More than 150 motorcycles and even more riders surprised Layne.