Most of Nebraska could see significant snowfall
Most of Nebraska could see significant snowfall

Snow projections
National Weather Service

After two weeks of mostly above-average temperatures, winter is poised to return with a vengeance.

While the Lincoln area is likely to see very little snow, much of the state could see significant snowfall.

More than a dozen counties in central and western Nebraska are in a winter storm watch that starts Friday morning and continuing through Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of 6 inches of snow or more in a wide swath of the state stretching from West of North Platte all the way to Grand Island.

Farther east, forecasts are calling for the possibility of 4 inches in places such as York, Columbus and Norfolk.

The storm is likely to start early Friday and sweep across the state from west to east. Many locations may see rain first, which will change to snow as the temperature drops.

Winds could gust up to 25 mph in some areas, creating "slippery road conditions leading to hazardous travel," the weather service said.

The forecast for Lincoln calls for the possibility of rain starting Friday afternoon, with some snow possibly mixing in overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

Overall, Lincoln is likely to see possible snow accumulation of less than an inch.

The weekend will be much colder than normal, with a highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

