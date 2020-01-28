More than 9 years after Peru State student’s disappearance, murder trial begins

BEATRICE — More than nine years after 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas disappeared on a chilly, two-block walk to her Peru State dorm room from a party, Joshua Keadle, the guy who lived across the hall from her, found himself on trial for her murder.
After a flurry of texts early Dec. 3, 2010, telling friends she was lost, the Omaha woman, who led the school’s dance team and signed up for classes for the next semester, never was seen or heard from again.
“For her to not communicate with her family just didn’t happen,” Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner told the jury in opening statements Tuesday morning.
In the days after her disappearance, what started as a missing person investigation turned into a criminal investigation. The man at the center quickly became Keadle, who had spotted her as he returned to campus with friends after hitting a late show in Nebraska City.
Around that same time, campus security cameras had captured Thomas walking — unsteadily, without a coat on and holding her phone — at 1:06 a.m., then 1:08 a.m.
Friends drove around town until 5 a.m. looking for her, concerned because she had been drinking, but they turned up empty, Warner said.
“There’s no sign of her anywhere,” he said.
Investigators talked to Keadle, one of the last four people to see her, then kept coming back to him, asking him first to make a written statement, then to come in to talk.
For four days, Keadle claimed the last time he'd seen Thomas was on campus, drunkenly walking toward her dorm, until he “fessed up,” as his attorney Jeff Pickens put it, that she had gotten into his vehicle as he headed to go smoke pot near a boat dock along the Missouri River.
Since then, Keadle has stuck to the story that he left her there — alive — after she refused to get in his car to go back to campus. Keadle told investigators she became violent after he backed out on giving her a ride to Omaha.
According to Keadle's version of events, Thomas threw her phone at him, and he grabbed her arm to keep her from hitting him. Then, Keadle says, she said she was going to say he had raped her. They argued, he said, and when he went to leave, she refused to get in his car.
So, Keadle said, he drove off.
Keadle told investigators that he had Google-searched different scenarios related to Thomas' death, even raising the questions: "What if her body ends up in a river and my prints are on her because I grabbed her?" and “Like what can I do ... if she comes up f*ing frozen to death?”
Pickens suggested Keadle didn’t tell the cops he was with Thomas originally because he had become concerned that, if something had happened to her, he could be held criminally liable for it.
“In every trial, there are bad facts on both sides. And we’ve got some bad facts,” Pickens said.
But, he said, there was no DNA evidence linking Thomas to Keadle.
“There’s no body. There was no autopsy. There is no way to determine with scientific certainly how she died, if she’s dead,” he said.
Keadle said he went back to the river to look for her later near a grove of trees he’d pointed to, saying Omaha was "that way."
He showed officers where he says he’d left her.
Warner, the prosecutor, said investigators found a series of smooth marks, suspected drag marks.
“She was killed at the river, dumped in the river,” the prosecutor said.
Thomas was declared legally dead in 2013. Her body has never been found.
