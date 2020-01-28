More than 9 years after Peru State student’s disappearance, murder trial begins

For four days, Keadle claimed the last time he'd seen Thomas was on campus, drunkenly walking toward her dorm, until he “fessed up,” as his attorney Jeff Pickens put it, that she had gotten into his vehicle as he headed to go smoke pot near a boat dock along the Missouri River.

Since then, Keadle has stuck to the story that he left her there — alive — after she refused to get in his car to go back to campus. Keadle told investigators she became violent after he backed out on giving her a ride to Omaha.

According to Keadle's version of events, Thomas threw her phone at him, and he grabbed her arm to keep her from hitting him. Then, Keadle says, she said she was going to say he had raped her. They argued, he said, and when he went to leave, she refused to get in his car.

So, Keadle said, he drove off.

Keadle told investigators that he had Google-searched different scenarios related to Thomas' death, even raising the questions: "What if her body ends up in a river and my prints are on her because I grabbed her?" and “Like what can I do ... if she comes up f*ing frozen to death?”

Pickens suggested Keadle didn’t tell the cops he was with Thomas originally because he had become concerned that, if something had happened to her, he could be held criminally liable for it.