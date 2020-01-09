More than 10 pounds of meth seized in I-80 traffic stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people from California in connection with the seizure of more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine found in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney.
It happened at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted an eastbound Chevrolet pickup driving on the shoulder near and, during a traffic stop, detected criminal activity.
A search of the pickup revealed 10 packages of meth hidden behind the driver’s side of the dashboard. The total weight was about 11 pounds.
They arrested the driver, Hector Diaz Perez, 23, of Marina, California, and his passenger, Abel Perez Valdivia, 35, of Salinas, California, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver.
Both were taken to the Buffalo County Jail.
