4 more arrests spring from human trafficking investigation in Furnas County

Four more arrests have sprung from a human trafficking investigation in south-central Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
On Thursday, the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the State Patrol and Attorney General’s Office, arrested 37-year-old Terry Smith, 40-year-old Bucky Weaver and 21-year-old Jacob Kramer, all of Oxford, and Joseph Baumbach, a 59-year-old McCook man.
Smith and Kramer both are accused of human trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a child. Weaver faces only the sexual assault charge.
Baumbach is accused of manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence in William Quinn’s case.
Quinn, who also lives in Oxford, was arrested in January and charged with human trafficking of a minor, first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and debauching a minor.
You have free articles remaining.
A judge has sealed court documents in each of the cases, but the cases all appear to involve the same victim.
In February, two others — 49-year-old Carl Kramer of Oxford and 24-year-old Dylan Brooks of Omaha — were charged in the continuing investigation.
Carl Kramer faces three counts of human trafficking and Brooks two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography.
The Attorney General’s Office declined to provide further information about the investigation or what it uncovered.
They asked anyone with additional information about it to contact them at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger