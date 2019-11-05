A memorial monument for Chicano and Mexican-American military veterans from the North Platte River valley will be unveiled on Monday at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff.
The unveiling and dedication of the monument will take place following the Veterans Day parade.
The memorial was organized by six members of the Scottsbluff High School class of 1963 Barrio Veterans Group.
According to Dr. Marty Ramirez, a veteran and retired University of Nebraska psychologist who was part of the Class of 1963 at Scottsbluff High School, 60 percent of Chicano and Mexican-Americans in the 1963 class were drafted in the Vietnam War.
Along with the monument, a bench has also been placed outside of the Guadalupe Center. Ramirez said the process of gathering names of veterans to be installed on the monument is ongoing. He said there could be between 500 and 1,000 names.