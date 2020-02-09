Missouri River vulnerable to more flooding as levee repair continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recent criticism that the Corps may be more mindful of protecting fish and wildlife, as a result of federal environmental protection requirements, rather than farmers and communities is "a very inaccurate characterization," Hudson said.

"All our decisions are focused on flood-control aspects," he said.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has recently been sharply critical of the Corps, and Gov. Pete Ricketts has urged the Corps to "put people and property first."

Ricketts has joined with the governors of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri in voicing their concerns to the Corps.

Hudson said he will meet soon with Slama and the governor in Peru, where flooding was severe but repair of a damaged levee is not a Corps responsibility.

"We cannot use federal funds to repair and restore that levee," he said, because local officials did not keep it actively engaged in the Corps system.

"We don't have authority," he said. "They're going to have to rely on assistance from the state."

The Corps is currently engaged in a study of how management of the Missouri River from Sioux City, Iowa, to St. Louis can be improved.