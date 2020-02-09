Missouri River vulnerable to more flooding as levee repair continues

The Missouri River levee system remains vulnerable to flooding with the approach of March, but a comparatively mild winter and early snow melt in the state may help alleviate some of the danger, the commander of the Omaha District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.
The Corps already has spent $263 million on river levee restoration repairing damage from last March's record flooding with "hundreds of contractors working every day" to complete their work by March 1, Col. John Hudson said in a telephone interview.
"Life, safety and protecting communities is the priority for the Corps of Engineers," he emphasized.
Almost $400 million in additional levee restoration expenditures are currently in the works, Hudson said.
"There's a lot of work still be done, but we're well on our way in time for March 1."
Upstream, the Corps has increased the amount of water normally discharged into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota.
Current releases are more than double what is typical for this time of year.
"We are fortunate that the snow pack in the mountains is average (and) periodic snow melt locally is very helpful," Hudson said.
"However, we are concerned by saturation, particularly in the Dakotas, and expect an above-average flow."
You have free articles remaining.
Recent criticism that the Corps may be more mindful of protecting fish and wildlife, as a result of federal environmental protection requirements, rather than farmers and communities is "a very inaccurate characterization," Hudson said.
"All our decisions are focused on flood-control aspects," he said.
State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has recently been sharply critical of the Corps, and Gov. Pete Ricketts has urged the Corps to "put people and property first."
Ricketts has joined with the governors of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri in voicing their concerns to the Corps.
Hudson said he will meet soon with Slama and the governor in Peru, where flooding was severe but repair of a damaged levee is not a Corps responsibility.
"We cannot use federal funds to repair and restore that levee," he said, because local officials did not keep it actively engaged in the Corps system.
"We don't have authority," he said. "They're going to have to rely on assistance from the state."
The Corps is currently engaged in a study of how management of the Missouri River from Sioux City, Iowa, to St. Louis can be improved.
"We want to look at system capacity below Gavins Point all the way to St. Louis," Hudson said.
A range of potential solutions could include realignment of levees, higher levees and more resilient levees, he said.
Flood management issues include local and state zoning factors, with a focus on "what they allow to be built," Hudson said.
Last year's record flooding in Nebraska occurred in March, with rain, snow and ice flows ripping up roads, destroying bridges and burying farm fields, combining to result in more than $1 billion in damage.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon