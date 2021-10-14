Missouri River bridge traffic to yield to farm equipment on Sunday

Large farm equipment has been unable to safely cross the border because of construction on the Missouri River bridge that has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction and flood-related road work in Iowa.
Concrete barriers that will remain in place will restrict ag equipment to no larger than 13 feet in width, the Department of Transportation said.
Ag equipment is to stage at the former Nebraska City outlet mall and the Cubby’s truck stop near the Interstate 29 interchange in Iowa.
Motorists can use other bridges over the Missouri River at La Platte, Plattsmouth, Brownville and Rulo during the time the Nebraska City bridge is closed. However, traffic on U.S. 75 north and south of Nebraska City is slowed by road construction projects.
Ben Tapper said he has been called a “quack” and lost patients, and that Venmo and PayPal seized his accounts. In his view, the public is being told that they need a vaccine to be healthy, which he doesn’t believe is true.
The Schullers are thrilled with their doctor’s buggy. Shirley Schuller said they’ll use it for family pictures and leave it to their four grandchildren. “Did we need it? No. But we worked hard all our lives. Now it’s just time to have fun.”
A man learned about a 5-year-old with pediatric brain cancer and decided to walk across Nebraska to raise funds for her. When he stopped in North Platte, he cut and donated his hair in honor of a friend's daughter who died of brain cancer.
A core drilling in 1964 dated the tree to 1644, just 24 years after the Pilgrims landed in America. “It’s actually really remarkable that a tree can live that long,” park superintendent Scott Oligmueller said.
Work continues Wednesday on the Nebraska 2 bridge over the Missouri River at Nebraska City.