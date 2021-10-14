Missouri River bridge traffic to yield to farm equipment on Sunday

Through traffic on Nebraska 2 between Lincoln and the Kansas City area will run up against road closed signs at the Missouri River bridge on two Sundays this month.

The bridge will close temporarily between 9 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, which the Nebraska Department of Transportation said will allow farm equipment to safely pass between Nebraska and Iowa.

Large farm equipment has been unable to safely cross the border because of construction on the Missouri River bridge that has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction and flood-related road work in Iowa.

Concrete barriers that will remain in place will restrict ag equipment to no larger than 13 feet in width, the Department of Transportation said.

Ag equipment is to stage at the former Nebraska City outlet mall and the Cubby’s truck stop near the Interstate 29 interchange in Iowa.

Motorists can use other bridges over the Missouri River at La Platte, Plattsmouth, Brownville and Rulo during the time the Nebraska City bridge is closed. However, traffic on U.S. 75 north and south of Nebraska City is slowed by road construction projects.

