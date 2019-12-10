Missouri River below flood stage for first time since March

The Missouri River in eastern Nebraska is below flood stage for the first time in nearly nine months.

The National Weather Service's Omaha office said in a Tweet on Tuesday that all river gauges in its coverage area are now below flood stage for the first time since March 13, when an intense storm system crossed the state, bringing heavy rain and snow that led to widespread flooding.

While spots farther north on the river spent less than two months above flood level, much less than during a similar flooding event in 2011, areas farther south were at flood stage for several months.

The Missouri River gauge at Plattsmouth was at or above flood stage for 224 days, 68 days longer than in 2011. Nebraska City was at flood stage for 270 days, while Brownville and Rulo spent 272 days in flood status. In 2011, Nebraska City was at flood stage for 164 days, Rulo 167 and Brownville 170.

While gauges from Plattsmouth north have returned to normal levels, those at Nebraska City and south remain at "near flood stage," although all three are forecast to drop to normal levels later this week.

