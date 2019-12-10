Missouri River below flood stage for first time since March

The Missouri River in eastern Nebraska is below flood stage for the first time in nearly nine months.
The National Weather Service's Omaha office said in a Tweet on Tuesday that all river gauges in its coverage area are now below flood stage for the first time since March 13, when an intense storm system crossed the state, bringing heavy rain and snow that led to widespread flooding.
While spots farther north on the river spent less than two months above flood level, much less than during a similar flooding event in 2011, areas farther south were at flood stage for several months.
The Missouri River gauge at Plattsmouth was at or above flood stage for 224 days, 68 days longer than in 2011. Nebraska City was at flood stage for 270 days, while Brownville and Rulo spent 272 days in flood status. In 2011, Nebraska City was at flood stage for 164 days, Rulo 167 and Brownville 170.
While gauges from Plattsmouth north have returned to normal levels, those at Nebraska City and south remain at "near flood stage," although all three are forecast to drop to normal levels later this week.
The Missouri is not totally free of flood levels in Nebraska, however. The gauge at Niobrara, which is monitored by the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was still at "moderate" flood stage as of Tuesday.
Officials have warned that severe flooding could occur again next spring because of the amount of moisture in the ground.
During the fall meeting of the Nebraska Climate Assessment Response Committee last month, state climate officials said parts of the Dakotas that feed into the Missouri River have seen record rainfall this year, and groundwater levels in Nebraska and most of the upper Midwest are in the 98th percentile or higher, based on historical totals.
On Tuesday, Martha Shulski, the state's climatologist, Tweeted a map from the National Centers for Environmental Information that showed that while Nebraska has had its fourth-wettest year on record through November, North and South Dakota have had their wettest ever.
The National Weather Service has already started warning about the potential for spring flooding across the Midwest, saying that widespread ice jams are likely, even on rivers that don't normally experience them.
