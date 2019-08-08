Several law enforcement agencies combined forces on Tuesday to find a missing woman near Oakland after an eight-hour search.
The woman is in stable condition after being flown by helicopter to an ambulance that was standing by and then being transported to the hospital in Oakland.
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the missing woman at about noon Tuesday.
Deputies quickly located the abandoned vehicle she was driving and called in partners from Oakland Fire and Rescue, Lyons Fire and Rescue, along with Nebraska/Iowa Spray Service and Har-Mor Spray Service, which were in the area and agreed to assist.
The Nebraska State Patrol Aviation Support Division also searched from the air with the NSP helicopter. They were able to locate the woman, who was lying down in the field approximately a mile from her vehicle.
The helicopter landed in the field at about 8 p.m. and found the woman conscious but unable to move herself. One of the pilots picked her up and carried her to the helicopter.
This is "a great example of what teamwork can produce when a quick response is needed," said Burt County Sheriff Bob Pickell. "Without this concerted effort, the outcome could have been a lot worse.”
