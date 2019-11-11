The body of a 59-year-old missing woman was found Monday in 3 feet of water about 3 miles east of Lyman, officials say.
The woman was reported missing on Monday morning, according to Scotts Bluff County Sherrif Mark Overman.
She had sent a text message to her sleeping roommate the night before saying she was in a "swamp."
Hours later, the Regional West Medical Center's Air Link crew found her dead body.
She was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving her workplace in nearby Morrill.
After seeing the text message, the roommate called law enforcement to see if any accidents had been reported. There were none.
Investigators then worked with cellular providers to find the location of the missing woman's cellphone and deputies and National Park Service rangers checked roads in the area.
The woman's vehicle was found near her body. Her name has not been released.
Law enforcement said foul play was not a cause of death, but an autopsy was schedule.