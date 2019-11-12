A missing 59-year-old woman who was found Monday in 3 feet of water about 3 miles east of Lyman has been identified, officials say.
Cynthia M. Magee of Lyman was reported missing Monday morning, according to Scotts Bluff County Sherrif Mark Overman.
She had sent a text message to her sleeping roommate the night before saying she was in a "swamp."
Hours later, the Regional West Medical Center's Air Link crew found her body.
She was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving her workplace in nearby Morrill.
After seeing the text message, the roommate called law enforcement to see if any accidents had been reported. There were none.
Investigators then worked with cellular providers to find the location of Magee's cellphone, and deputies and National Park Service rangers checked roads in the area.
Magee's vehicle was found near her body. An autopsy on Tuesday showed she had not suffered any significant injuries when her vehicle ran off the road and into a wetland area. There were also no signs of foul play.
Overman said it appears the death was accidental, but a final determination is pending toxicology results.