Missing Michigan children located safe in Nebraska

Two Michigan children who had been reported missing and potentially endangered were found while traveling with their parents on Interstate 80 near York, officials said Wednesday.
The Nebraska State Patrol received information on the missing children from the Battle Creek Police Department in Michigan, spokesman Cody Thomas said in a news release. At 1 p.m. Tuesday, troopers located Karley Dunkelberger, 9, and Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, in a Ford E350 pickup at a gas station in York.
The children were with their parents.
The children, who were the subject of an Endangered Missing Alert issued last week, were placed with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and will be returned to the proper authorities in Michigan.
Their mother, Rebecca Dunkelberger, 37, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested for outstanding warrants. Their father, Dennis Dunkelberger, was released.
According to media reports, police issued a missing/endangered advisory for the children because their parents were not following court orders.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Latojiana Sapri Hubbard
LATOJIANA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
DESTINEE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Deavia Hatten-johnson
DEAVIA is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Courtney L Cordes
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
COURTNEY is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tha Dah
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
THA is a 14 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zanib Albaidhany
ZANIB was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a black head scarf.
ZANIB is a 20 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Eugene Loe Roth
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
EUGENE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Ramirez
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANTHONY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adam Castillo
ADAM is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Evan Jacob Latto
Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
EVAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Fabian Rivera-vergara
FABIAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Estevon Phillips
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
ESTEVON is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Thomas E III Layman
THOMAS has tattoos on his hands, neck, and chest.
THOMAS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Dominik R Flores
DOMINIK is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alejandro Thomas Franco
ALEJANDRO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isabella McKenzie Bauer
ISABELLA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
David D Johnson
DAVID is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tea Nyx Hoover
TEA is a 26 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bazilisa Mata
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
BAZILISA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Walter Cj Martin
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
WALTER is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brendan Wubbels
BRENDAN was last seen wearing a blue Adidas hoodie, a white t-shirt, and black jogging pants.
BRENDAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaleb Robert Blaha
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
KALEB is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Caleb Michael Perry
CALEB is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Braxton R Swift
BRAXTON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mecah A Robinson
MECAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emaily Charnell Langley
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
EMAILY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Tavionna Stevenson
TAVIONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sonja Marie Bordeaux
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
SONJA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Heather Lynn Charles
HEATHER is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Demitrius Dagosta
DEMITRIUS is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
TAMRON is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Emma Pierson
RAVEN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Larry Hardenbrook
Agency: Furnas CO SO Beaver City
LARRY left the 600 block of Tenth (10th) Street, in Beaver City, on foot. LARRY was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans, and brown shoes: LARRY was not wearing a coat. LARRY suffers from Alzheimer's and wears a medical bracelet with his name on it.
LARRY is a 78 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has White hair and Blue eyes.
Kylie Elaina Wadsworth-meehan
KYLIE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Selvin R De Lacruz
SELVIN was last seen wearing a black & white t-shirt, either blue or gray jeans, and a black & white Nike hat. SELVIN has his ears pierced & was wearing diamond earrings, and he has a scar on his back.
SELVIN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Columbriana Hicks
COLUMBRIANA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Eugene Jr Hall
MICHAEL is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 95 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Destinee Ann Connerley
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
DESTINEE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Reath Guek
REATH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Robert A Christensen
ROBERT is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isahi A Devora
ISAHI is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Donyal R Jr Taliaferro
DONYAL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tachae Marie Ross
TACHAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus Lopez-cano
JESUS is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Matthew Milos
MATTHEW is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
James Dale Bailey
JAMES is a 29 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Edward Jividen
Agency: Hamilton CO SO Aurora
ANTHONY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Fayelynne Hardesty
FAYELYNNE is a 19 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
GRACE is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
DEVON is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Alyese Kruger
MERCEDES is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Teegan Kennedy
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
TEEGAN is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Seth P Chambers
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
SETH is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
MIGUEL is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maureen Geralyn Ernesti
MAUREEN is a 60 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
LAUREL is a 19 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kyliah Laze Lucas
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
KYLIAH is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrel J Means
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
TYREL is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mario A Chavez
Agency: Dept of Vet Affairs Medical Ctr Police
MARIO is a 44 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Traniyah Grimes-richard
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
TRANIYAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessica Kaluza
JESSICA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shelton W Fils
SHELTON is a 48 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kenny Z Hodges
KENNY is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Crystal Valles
CRYSTAL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christian J Randels
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
CHRISTIAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tiana Rose
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
TIANA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cameren C Coleman
CAMEREN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ricki Shelbylynn Becker
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
RICKI is a 25 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Najma Siddig Daldoum
NAJMA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tokeia Bryant
TOKEIA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Nabity
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander Agency: Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
TYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Keland A Strong
KELAND is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brett Mathews
BRETT has scars on his left arm, and abdomen. BRETT has a playboy bunny tattoo on he back of his left shoulder, as well as tattoos on his arms, and chest.
BRETT is a 52 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Justine Sue Miller
JUSTINE is a 36 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 250 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Carli May Tatro
CARLI is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 157 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Christopher A Loupin
Agency: Buffalo CO SO Kearney
CHRISTOPHER was last seen wearing a white cut-off shirt, dark colored shorts, and black & white shoes. CHRISTOPHER has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm, a circular scar on his left arm, and a 6 inch scar on his right arm.
CHRISTOPHER is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamar Adams
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
JAMAR is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Gray eyes.
Rainin Jacobs
Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
RAININ is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jacob Talamantes
JACOB is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabirel K Duarte
GABIREL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Maegan Isabel Roehrs
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander Agency: Seward CO SO Seward
MAEGAN is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 97 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ariana M Katskee
ARIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 169 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ebunoluwa Pauline Awodele
EBUNOLUWA is a 19 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 193 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ranijah Yvonne Crawford
RANIJAH is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Devin S Petty
DEVIN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyonna L Jordan
TYONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Aracelli R Hidal0g-adrian
ARACELLI is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Max Howard Church
MAX is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Paycee Jordan Sheldon
PAYCEE has 2 baby elephants tattooed on her left hand, 'LOYALTY' on her right shoulder, and a Zodiac sign by her right ear.
PAYCEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kellie M Allen
KELLIE is a 38 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 179 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Courtney Deaundra Blackamore
COURTNEY is a 57 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 187 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio D Chavez-ursino
ANTONIO is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leroy Doerr
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
LEROY is a 53 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
James E III Cross
JAMES is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Floyd H Hein
FLOYD is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Quatravious Marquez Lumpkins
QUATRAVIOUS is a 22 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Azriel I Romo
CAMEREN is believed to be traveling in a MAROON, 2018 FORD FUSION, with Nebraska license plate IAC353.
AZRIEL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chace Akin
Agency: Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
CHACE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
Jonathon C Pacheco-suarez
JONATHON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leticia K Wiebelhaus
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
LETICIA is believed to be traveling in a WHITE, JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE, with Nebraska license plates, and has her 3 year old son, RAPHA LORENZANA, with her. LETICIA has a piercing above her upper lip, and tattoos on her hands that say 'LOVE' and 'HATE'.
LETICIA is a 33 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
