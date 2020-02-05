You are the owner of this article.
Missing Michigan children located safe in Nebraska
Missing Michigan children located safe in Nebraska

The Associated Press

Two Michigan children who had been reported missing and potentially endangered were found while traveling with their parents on Interstate 80 near York, officials said Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol received information on the missing children from the Battle Creek Police Department in Michigan, spokesman Cody Thomas said in a news release. At 1 p.m. Tuesday, troopers located Karley Dunkelberger, 9, and Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, in a Ford E350 pickup at a gas station in York.

The children were with their parents.

The children, who were the subject of an Endangered Missing Alert issued last week, were placed with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and will be returned to the proper authorities in Michigan.

Their mother, Rebecca Dunkelberger, 37, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested for outstanding warrants. Their father, Dennis Dunkelberger, was released.

According to media reports, police issued a missing/endangered advisory for the children because their parents were not following court orders.

