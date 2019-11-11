The body of a 59-year-old missing woman was found Monday in 3 feet of water near East Lyman Road and Country Road 6, about 3 miles east of Lyman, officials say.
The woman went missing at 9 a.m., according to Scotts Bluff County Sherrif Mark Overman.
She had sent a text message to her sleeping roommate the night before saying she was in a "swamp."
Hours later, the Regional West Medical Center's Air Link crew found her dead body.
She was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m., leaving her workplace in nearby Morill. Another employee saw her vehicle heading south on South Morilll Road, the sheriff said.
After receiving the text message, the roommate called law enforcement to see if any accidents had been reported. There were none.
Investigators then worked with cellular providers to find the location of the missing woman's cell phone. All activity from the phone ceased at about 3:05 a.m.
Deputies and National Park Service Rangers also patrolled the roads in the area.
The vehicle was found in a wetland area near the body. The vehicle was not visible from the roadway.
The Scotts Bluff County Attorney's office and coroner ordered an autopsy. Law enforcement said foul play was not a cause of death.
The woman's identity is being withheld until her family is notified.