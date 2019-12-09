Miss Rodeo Nebraska finishes in top three at national pageant

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 earned second runner-up honors at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas this past weekend after winning the speech and written test categories.

“It was such a rush to make it to the top 10 and then the top five on top of that,” said Eva Oliver from Merriman. “It blew my mind. It’s something I had always dreamed of, but finally being there was astonishing.”

Oliver spent a week vying for the national crown alongside 27 contestants from across the U.S. In addition to speech and written test, they competed in the areas of horsemanship, personality, appearance, photogenic and congeniality.

Jordan Tierney of South Dakota was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020.

“Competing was so much fun and super relaxed for the most part,” Oliver said. “We had a great set of judges, and the other girls really made my week so special and memorable.”

Oliver won a second runner-up buckle from Montana Silversmiths and about $10,000 in scholarship money in addition to a variety of smaller prizes.

Now that the pageant is over, she plans to spend a year working while also taking online college classes in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in marketing or sales. Her long-term goal is to go into the field of pharmaceutical sales in the animal industry.

