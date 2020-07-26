Midway through silenced season, Nebraska carnival company frying funnel cakes, trying to survive

The life isn’t for everyone, he said. He learned to like working outside, finding himself in a new town, surrounded by new people, every few days.

“You’ve got to have a feeling for it. And I guess I had it.”

But the 65-year-old was home last week, and the weeks and months before that, laid off from the carnival after 45 years. He decided not to look for another job.

“I haven’t been home for a summer since 1975,” he said. “There’s a few things I need to catch up on around here.”

Lynch had tried to salvage the season as the coronavirus spread, but directed health measures effectively put them out of business as usual.

“Up to June, we were trying to postpone and postpone. We finally made the call we weren’t going to do it the first week of July. We weren’t going to do anything.”

He’d already had all of the rides — including the new Crazy Dance from the Czech Republic, which cost hundreds of thousands — unpacked, assembled and inspected, ready to go on the road.

“But we had to tear it all down and put it away.”