Midland football player ready for ice cream after two-week self-quarantine

“We want to make sure and show our support for those students who are self-quarantined while volunteering at the Special Olympics,” Horner said. “They were doing community service, and we want to make sure the community supports them and brightens their day how ever they can.”

Hill said the biggest difference since being confined to his home is working out.

“Personally, I’m doing at-home workouts. That has been different,” he said. "I have a patio, so I can go outside for a bit, but that’s it. It’s different, but it’s not horrible since my house isn’t too small, but it’s different.”

Midland announced that it would be extending online classes through April 5 because of precautions set to mitigate and prevent the spread of the virus on campus. The school plans to resume in-class sessions on April 6.

As of now, no students have been diagnosed with the virus.

“I like the online classes. It’s nice not having to drive to school,” Hill said. “It’s nice that Midland already had a system in place.”

Hill said he’s been getting plenty of calls from parents and friends making sure he’s healthy. His mother works at Nebraska Medicine, so he said she’s given him plenty of tips about how to stay healthy.