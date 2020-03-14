Midland football player ready for ice cream after two-week self-quarantine

Darlondo Hill is ready for some ice cream.
Hill, a sophomore defensive lineman at Midland University, was one of 65 students who volunteered during the Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA. A participant at the tournament was later diagnosed with the state’s first coronavirus case.
Those students were all asked to self-quarantine after they were potentially exposed to the virus. Hill is now entering the final two days of his 14-day quarantine, and he’s ready to finally leave his off-campus home in Fremont so he can get some Blue Bunny Pistachio Almond ice cream from Walmart.
“Honestly, I just want to get out and get some ice cream,” he said. “I’m probably going to get out of Fremont for a little bit and see some friends just because I haven’t been out and about a lot.”
Hill said he and his teammates became aware of the situation a week after participating in the tournament. He said he was called to a mandatory meeting with Midland President Jody Horner regarding the tournament.
Hill got the news about the need to self-quarantine from someone who doesn't attend Midland.
“I was shocked,” he said. “You see it on social media or on the internet, but it hits different when you’re personally impacted by it.”
Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said they became aware of the situation and notified Special Olympics Nebraska to enforce self-quarantines until March 14.
“We have also worked with community partners that had staff at that event working in a support capacity to either help with reffing, coaching, something along those lines with the players that were actually on the court for 10 or more minutes,” she said.
Uhing said there are approximately 150 to 175 volunteers, staff and players who are in self-quarantine.
“That’s fluid, and that changes, because we also have an online reporting survey where folks can go on and they can report,” she said. “Then we have to go back when we get that information in and cross-reference that back to the list that we have.”
Hill said players took the news differently. The support from donors, alumni and the Fremont community has been invaluable.
“I live off campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” he said. “It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
The school recently created a COVID-19 Response Fund for affected students. The fund will go toward purchasing gift cards, supplies and other needed items.
“We want to make sure and show our support for those students who are self-quarantined while volunteering at the Special Olympics,” Horner said. “They were doing community service, and we want to make sure the community supports them and brightens their day how ever they can.”
Hill said the biggest difference since being confined to his home is working out.
“Personally, I’m doing at-home workouts. That has been different,” he said. "I have a patio, so I can go outside for a bit, but that’s it. It’s different, but it’s not horrible since my house isn’t too small, but it’s different.”
Midland announced that it would be extending online classes through April 5 because of precautions set to mitigate and prevent the spread of the virus on campus. The school plans to resume in-class sessions on April 6.
As of now, no students have been diagnosed with the virus.
“I like the online classes. It’s nice not having to drive to school,” Hill said. “It’s nice that Midland already had a system in place.”
Hill said he’s been getting plenty of calls from parents and friends making sure he’s healthy. His mother works at Nebraska Medicine, so he said she’s given him plenty of tips about how to stay healthy.
“I was going to see if I could go to my home in Omaha, but my mom was like, ‘yeah, you’re not coming.’ We didn’t want to risk anything,” he said.
Hill said everyone he’s been in contact who is in self-quarantine has remained upbeat. He likened the situation to any adversity he and his teammates faced on the football field.
“It’s like when we would have to battle through stuff,” he said. “You have to get through it the best you can. It’s nobody’s fault.”
Collin Spilinek contributed to the reporting of this story.
Latest Nebraska coronavirus updates
Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
First-Plymouth Congregational Church has canceled worship services for Saturday and Sunday as a precaution to minimize the effects of the nove…
Letters will be sent to school districts to encourage them to postpone school visits to the Capitol until next year.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns
The news was heartbreaking for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, pushing the total in Nebraska to 10.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately.
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first c…
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Steve Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. Despite buying "a ton" of the masks, he said his hardware stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus…
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.