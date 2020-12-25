Merry Christmas, Somebody: $138,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Weston

Somebody in Nebraska is getting a $138,000 Christmas present, and it’s not coming from St. Nick.

That somebody purchased a winning ticket worth $138,000 for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 lottery game at a BP filling station and convenience store on Nebraska 92 in Weston.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the daily drawing: 8, 13, 20, 21, 27. It is the second winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket sold this year in the town of 330 people just west of Wahoo. Margaret Furasek of Weston won $94,000 in the July 21 drawing.

William White of Omaha has already snagged his fat Christmas bonus. He bought a Powerball ticket for the Dec. 12 drawing and discovered he had matched four of five white numbers plus the red Powerball when he checked the Nebraska Lottery website.

“I had to check it nine times,” White told Lottery officials when he claimed his $100,000 jackpot last week. “I didn’t believe it.”

A Lincoln man is among five finalists in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion.

Shawn Cantrell will have the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing to be held just after midnight on ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."