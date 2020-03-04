2 men with 'nothing to lose' sought in Stanton assault, officials say

Two men whom police call "extremely dangerous" are being sought in an assault after breaking into a Stanton house and using a gun to threaten a man and woman.
Cody Murphree, 26, escaped Sunday from the Thurston County jail and was seen in Stanton County. He and Derek Pederson, 29, of Cedar County "have made comments about having nothing to lose," the Stanton County Sheriff's Office said.
You have free articles remaining.
The two men fled in a white 2004 Dodge Stratus, license plate 53-F198, reported stolen from Stanton. They are convicted felons. Anyone who sees the two or their vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.