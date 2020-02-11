Mead's only restaurant under new ownership as Mack's Shack

Joe McFarland is a welder and mechanic by trade, but he now has one more title to add to his name: restaurant owner.
Having worked at his father’s shop in Bennington his entire life, McFarland took over as owner of G & L Cafe in Mead last year.
“I’ve always kind of had a desire to be in the culinary arts,” he said, “and I got the opportunity to buy this place.”
After buying the restaurant in November with his wife, Myria, McFarland renamed the restaurant “Mack’s Shack,” the name coming from his nickname while serving in the Army.
The family oriented restaurant serves a variety of comfort food, including burgers and chicken fried steaks. G & L Cafe previously served Greek food.
Mack’s Shack is the only restaurant in Mead, a town of 569.
Currently, McFarland runs the restaurant with his wife, a waitress and two students who help out after school.
You have free articles remaining.
“And then we’ve got a bunch of friends that help us out when we get in a jam,” he said. “We’re very, very family oriented.”
Mack’s Shack is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It reopens on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for karaoke.
“We’re starting to get a following on karaoke,” he said.
McFarland said taking on Mack’s Shack was more work than he thought it’d be, but found the experience to be beneficial.
“I wholeheartedly believe that everybody should have to work in the restaurant business on one end or the other at least once in their life,” he said. “Because it really helps you appreciate your servers that bring it out to you, your cooks that are in the back.”
With Mack’s Shack, McFarland said he found his favorite part to be interacting with and meeting new customers.
“I worked for the Sinclair station up on the highway for two years and kind of got to know the community some before I bought the place,” he said. “They were happy to see a familiar face here, so it’s definitely helped out a lot.”