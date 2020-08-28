McCook woman charged with first-degree murder of 78-year-old husband; judge sets bond at $5M

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 79-year-old McCook woman has been charged with first-degree murder and a gun charge for allegedly shooting her husband in the chest as he slept.

Lavetta Langdon went to court Thursday, a week after Larry Langdon's death, and a Red Willow County judge set her bond at $5 million, according to court records.

Officer Kevin Hodgson, a detective with the McCook Police Department, said shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, he and two other officers went out on a physical altercation at the couple's home at 807 E. Third St., where they found Lavetta Langdon sitting in the living room and Larry Landgon dead on the floor in the bedroom.

Hodgson said the couple had argued that morning, and Larry Langdon allegedly punched Lavetta Langdon on the face multiple times. When he fell asleep, she allegedly got his 9mm gun, held it to his chest and fired, then called police.

The detective said Lavetta Langdon had complained of domestic violence from her husband for the last 30 years and allegedly had warned him she would kill him if he hit her again.

This week, Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood charged her with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.