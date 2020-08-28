 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCook woman charged with first-degree murder of 78-year-old husband; judge sets bond at $5M
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

McCook woman charged with first-degree murder of 78-year-old husband; judge sets bond at $5M

{{featured_button_text}}

A 79-year-old McCook woman has been charged with first-degree murder and a gun charge for allegedly shooting her husband in the chest as he slept.

Lavetta Langdon went to court Thursday, a week after Larry Langdon's death, and a Red Willow County judge set her bond at $5 million, according to court records. 

Lavetta Langdon

Lavetta Langdon

Officer Kevin Hodgson, a detective with the McCook Police Department, said shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, he and two other officers went out on a physical altercation at the couple's home at 807 E. Third St., where they found Lavetta Langdon sitting in the living room and Larry Landgon dead on the floor in the bedroom.

Hodgson said the couple had argued that morning, and Larry Langdon allegedly punched Lavetta Langdon on the face multiple times. When he fell asleep, she allegedly got his 9mm gun, held it to his chest and fired, then called police.

The detective said Lavetta Langdon had complained of domestic violence from her husband for the last 30 years and allegedly had warned him she would kill him if he hit her again.

This week, Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood charged her with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The McCook Gazette reported that the Langdons, who were married in 1960, divorced in 2012 but filed for a new marriage license just over a year later.

Injured Lincoln officer identified, remains in critical condition; 2 suspects charged with escape
Crash north of Lincoln sends 3 to the hospital, sheriff says
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-80 in Omaha, police say

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News