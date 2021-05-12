 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Jean Stothert wins third term in Omaha
0 comments
editor's pick

Mayor Jean Stothert wins third term in Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
031721-owh-new-stothert-LS01.JPG

Mayor Jean Stothert speaks during a news conference inside her office on Tuesday.

 LILY SMITH, WORLD-HERALD

Jean Stothert won a third term as Omaha mayor Tuesday.

Stothert, who in 2013 became the first woman to hold the office in Omaha, left little doubt this time. She had more than doubled the vote total of commercial real estate broker RJ Neary less than an hour after the polls closed. 

Neary called Stothert shortly before 9 p.m. to congratulate her, then conceded the race publicly a few minutes later, according to KETV, Omaha's ABC affiliate.

That came after Stothert had received 47,589 votes — or 67.2% of the tabulated votes. 

Stothert leading by a wide margin in Omaha mayoral primary

The final results were reported after Journal Star press time. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News