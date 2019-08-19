A Massachusetts man stopped on Interstate 80 near Milford last year with more than 1,600 pounds of THC edibles, THC wax and some marijuana was sentenced to jail time and three years of probation Monday in Seward County District Court.
District Judge James Stecker sentenced Anthony Iovieno, 45, to 90 days in jail (30 to start Monday, 30 in 2020, unless waived, and 30 in 2021, unless waived) for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Iovieno pleaded guilty.
After the Oct. 11 traffic stop led to the find, the Nebraska State Patrol called it the largest seizure of edibles on record for their agency.
A trooper stopped Iovieno for speeding as he headed east in a rented Dodge Caravan. He denied a request to search the minivan. But, after he admitted he had a small amount of marijuana, troopers had probable cause to search it. Inside, they found 488 boxes, each containing 50 THC candy bars, plus 465 units of THC wax and 11 pounds of marijuana.
Troopers estimated the street value at $550,000.