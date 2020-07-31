You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks won't be required in Omaha, Douglas County health director says
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Masks won't be required in Omaha, Douglas County health director says

{{featured_button_text}}

Douglas County's health director said Friday that the Nebraska Attorney General's Office challenged her ability to implement a mask requirement in Omaha, so she is backing off her plan to do so.

Adi Pour said she will continue to review data every day, "but for now, I have to trust everybody in this community to do the right thing moving ahead."

Pour said last week that she thought it was time to require masks in indoor public spaces in Omaha.

"We need to get our cases under control if we want to get our schools open," Pour said at a press briefing with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert last Thursday.

Stothert, who was at the Friday briefing where Pour announced the decision, said wearing a mask is very important and will control the spread of the coronavirus. But she said wearing a mask will be "a simple request we want to make to citizens of Omaha," not a requirement.

Stothert said she had talked to the president of the Omaha City Council, Chris Jerram, about drafting a resolution that would let the council send a statement to the community strongly supporting the wearing of masks in public places.

"Right now we really need to be responsible and do the right thing," Stothert said.

Hospitalizations on the rise as coronavirus cases climb in Nebraska
COVID-19 restrictions eased in more Nebraska counties
'One bar to another bar to another bar' — Tracers track recent COVID-19 cases to nightlife, parties

Coronavirus milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story