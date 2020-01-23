Marijuana grow house discovered after Ashland fire

Ashland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire at a marijuana grow operation in town on Wednesday morning.

The fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, according to a tweet from the fire department.

WOWT in Omaha reported the state fire marshal believed an electrical problem caused the fire. After the fire, marijuana was discovered growing in a bedroom and the basement of the house at 1402 Boyd St.

Three people who lived in the residence got out safely, according to Ashland fire officials. Police say charges are pending against one of the home's occupants.

Photos from the Ashland grow house fire:

