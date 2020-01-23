Marijuana grow house discovered after Ashland fire

Ashland Fire Department posted this photo from a house fire Wednesday.
Ashland Fire Department
Ashland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire at a marijuana grow operation in town on Wednesday morning.
The fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, according to a tweet from the fire department.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
WOWT in Omaha reported the state fire marshal believed an electrical problem caused the fire. After the fire, marijuana was discovered growing in a bedroom and the basement of the house at 1402 Boyd St.
Three people who lived in the residence got out safely, according to Ashland fire officials. Police say charges are pending against one of the home's occupants.
Photos from the Ashland grow house fire:
Ashland fire
Ashland Fire Department posted this photo from a house fire Wednesday.
Ashland Fire Department
Ashland fire
Ashland Police Department posted this photo of the interior from a house fire Wednesday.
Ashland Police Department
Ashland fire
Ashland Police Department posted this photo of the interior from a house fire Wednesday.
Ashland Police Department
Ashland fire
Ashland Police Department posted this photo of the interior from a house fire Wednesday.
Ashland Police Department
Ashland fire
Ashland Police Department posted this photo of the interior from a house fire Wednesday.
Ashland Police Department
Ashland Fire Department
Ashland Fire Department posted this photo from a house fire Wednesday.
Ashland Fire Department
Ashland fire
The Ashland Police Department posted this photo from a house fire Wednesday morning.
Ashland Police Department
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!