You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marijuana grow house discovered after Ashland fire
View Comments
editor's pick topical featured

Marijuana grow house discovered after Ashland fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Ashland Fire Department

Ashland Fire Department posted this photo from a house fire Wednesday.

 Ashland Fire Department

Ashland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire at a marijuana grow operation in town on Wednesday morning.

The fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Lincoln woman tells police she was robbed at gunpoint by three strangers

WOWT in Omaha reported the state fire marshal believed an electrical problem caused the fire. After the fire, marijuana was discovered growing in a bedroom and the basement of the house at 1402 Boyd St.

Woman gets probation in drowning of great-granddaughter

Three people who lived in the residence got out safely, according to Ashland fire officials. Police say charges are pending against one of the home's occupants.

Photos from the Ashland grow house fire:

View Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News