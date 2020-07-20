Marathon buys Beatrice Biodiesel plant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEATRICE -- A publicly traded oil refinery company has purchased the former biodiesel plant in Beatrice, with plans to have it operating early next year.

Property transfer records indicate Duonix Beatrice sold the plant to Corn Oil Renewable Energy LLC for $11.7 million.

Corn Oil Renewable Energy is operated by Marathon Petroleum Corp. out of Findlay, Ohio.

Marathon Petroleum has the nation's largest refining system and also owns one of the largest convenience store chains in the country, Speedway. It had about $124 billion in revenue in 2019.

Katie Merx, Marathon senior communications manager, said in an emailed statement that the company plans to use the former biodiesel facility to aggregate and pretreat agricultural feedstocks that are used to make renewable diesel.

"The facility will primarily serve as a terminal for the handling of renewable diesel feedstocks, such as corn oil, soybean oil and rendered fats," she said in a statement. "The facility will pretreat the feedstocks before shipping them to our renewable diesel facility in Dickinson, N.D. Pretreatment is a process that allows for more effective processing of agricultural products (feedstocks) into fuels."