Man who died in rollover accident near Richland had BAC almost 4 1/2 times legal limit

SCHUYLER — A Columbus man who died in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Feb. 13 near Richland was almost four-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit for driving, an official said.

Edgar Ivan Aguilar Santoyo, 23, had a blood alcohol content of .357, according to Colfax County Attorney spokeswoman Denise Kracl. The legal limit is 0.08.

Santoyo was pronounced dead at the scene, which was on U.S. 30 at County Road 3, about 8 miles west of Schuyler.

Colfax County Communications received a 911 call about the crash at about 2 a.m.

Aguilar Santoyo was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when he lost control his vehicle. It rolled multiple times, and he was ejected, Kracl said.

“It’s very sad, and he was so young,” Kracl said. “That’s the part that breaks my heart -- he had his whole life ahead of him. Our hearts go out to his family.”

