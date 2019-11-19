{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

Nebraska State Patrol officers have arrested a man wanted after he allegedly fled from officers during a drug investigation in Northern California.

Robert David Hanson, 47, was taken into custody Monday evening following a traffic stop on Nebraska 2, between Nebraska City and the Iowa state line, according to State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas. Earlier in the day, the agency had been alerted that his phone pinged off a south Lincoln cellphone tower.

Troopers discovered methamphetamine on Hanson, plus a knife and a sword in the vehicle in which he was riding. The driver of the vehicle was released after troopers determined he wasn't involved in the case.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Hanson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prohibited weapon and a warrant from Fairfield, California. He is being held at the Otoe County Jail.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He is accused of attempted assault on an officer for allegedly driving a vehicle toward police outside his home on Nov. 1 in Fairfield, while attempting to flee a narcotics investigation, according to California television station KCRA-3.

While driving away, a Fairfield officer fired at Hanson's vehicle.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or njohnson@journalstar.com

On Twitter @noahjohnson1996 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments