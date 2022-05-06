Man tased while sitting in swing settles lawsuit with city of Cozad

The insurer for the city of Cozad has agreed to pay $115,000 to settle a Lexington man's lawsuit over a police sergeant using a Taser on him as he sat in a swing in his sister's backyard.

On Friday, Cozad City Attorney Scott Trusdale told the Journal Star the city didn't admit liability and the settlement included no determination that the city had done anything wrong.

Trusdale also declined to comment on a new federal lawsuit filed earlier this week involving the actions of the same Cozad officer, John Peden, earlier this spring.

According to a change-in-status form filed with the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, Peden resigned from the department April 22, "before initiation or completion of an internal affairs investigation into allegations that, if founded, could result in revocation."

The investigation is still ongoing and is believed to involve the allegations in the newly filed lawsuit.

In the earlier case, Hilario Velasquez and his sister, Sarah Garrett, sued over what happened at a graduation party May 28, 2020, at Garrett's house in Cozad. Velasquez had been in the backyard when Peden came up, demanding to know where his brother was, telling Garrett's young daughter to "get the hell out of here," their attorney, Maren Chaloupka, said in the complaint filed later that year.

She said Peden and at least one other officer came in the yard through a gate without permission.

A 50-second video clip showed what happened next.

When Peden told Velasquez he had to leave, Velasquez said they weren't looking for him, and he didn't have anything to do with it.

"Just get up and leave," Peden told Velasquez, Peden pointing a Taser at him.

"No, my son's in there," Velasquez said, motioning to the house, a second before Peden shocked him, then kept verbally pressing. "Get up."

Velasquez, visibly affected by the shock, said he couldn't.

"What the f---, man. What is wrong with you?" he asked the officer as he stood up and was put in handcuffs.

Chaloupka called it an assault.

The officers placed Velasquez and Garrett both in custody in front of their young children, accusing them of harboring a fugitive. They ended up ticketing Garrett and letting her go, but took Velasquez to jail.

Neither ultimately was charged.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Nebraska in North Platte, Chaloupka accused Peden of excessive force and the city of Cozad of failing to properly train its law enforcement staff in the proper, improper and abusive use of weapons such as Tasers.

The city's response alleged the officers had lawfully entered the yard "based on probable cause, in order to conduct the lawful police business of apprehending a fugitive."

Attorney Terrance Wait argued the city and Peden were immune from suit and that any injury to Velasquez and Garrett was the result of risks or dangers to which they voluntarily exposed themselves to by refusing to abide by lawful commands.

The case was settled before a judge heard the city's motion to dismiss.

In the new case filed in federal court in Lincoln on Monday, Chaloupka said the entire Cozad Police Department approached Chief Mark Montgomery in August 2020 saying they had no confidence in Peden and that "they were afraid that his decision-making was going to get them in trouble."

Peden was demoted from sergeant to officer but remained with the department.

In March 2021, months after he was sued for tasing Velasquez, Chaloupka said Peden used his Taser against an unarmed suicidal person.

Then, in early April, shortly after mediation led to the settlement of Velasquez's lawsuit, Peden arrested Veronica Sandoval, who had been the victim of a domestic assault, Chaloupka said in the new lawsuit.

The Dawson County Attorney didn't file charges against her.

And the next day, Peden went to Sandoval's house where a babysitter was watching her infant and went inside twice without a warrant looking for an iPhone.

Shen said when the babysitter expressed her confusion, Peden yelled "sit the f* down."

Chaloupka said Peden felt empowered to enter Sandoval's home without a warrant because the chief had created an informal policy and custom at the Cozad Police Department whereby he and other officers could violate citizens’ constitutional rights "without serious and meaningful consequence."

The suit seeks punitive damages.

Trusdale said the city hasn't yet been served with the lawsuit and declined to comment on pending litigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

