Man stole and wrecked trooper's cruiser, Nebraska State Patrol says
Man stole and wrecked trooper's cruiser, Nebraska State Patrol says

  • Updated
A 29-year-old California man is accused of stealing a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser when troopers tried to arrest him Sunday, then crashing the vehicle.

A Cadillac SUV had been reported to be passing other vehicles on the shoulder and was traveling at 92 mph when troopers came upon it near Sidney on Interstate 80. According to a news release from the State Patrol, troopers found a gun, a pound of marijuana and a large sum of money in a traffic stop. 

After finding the gun, troopers attempted to arrest the man and woman who had been traveling in the SUV. At that time, Dontey Ollie, 29, of Newark, California, entered the passenger side of a trooper's cruiser, climbed over the center console and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed, the patrol said.

"The suspect nearly hit the trooper, fled and crashed 3 miles later," the patrol said on social media. "Thankfully, no others were hurt."

The vehicle rolled several times, and Ollie was ejected. He was flown to Loveland, Colorado, for treatment of serious injuries. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The woman in the SUV was also arrested.

