Man shot, killed by state trooper in St. Paul, state patrol says
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance involving two neighbors. One of the parties reportedly shot a gun during the disturbance, according to a news release from the state patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene.

About 10 minutes after the initial call, a group of officers found a man holding a rifle near a garage.

A state trooper gave repeated commands for the man, identified as John Vogel, 80, of St. Paul, to put down his weapon. Vogel did not comply with commands and instead raised the rifle, the release said.

The trooper then shot his weapon two times, striking Vogel. He was transported to Howard County Medical Center, where he died. No others were injured.

The Howard County Attorney has requested the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team conduct an investigation into the incident.

State Patrol logo 2020
Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012.

