Man sentenced for big fentanyl seizure on I-80 near Kearney
Man sentenced for big fentanyl seizure on I-80 near Kearney

false compartment

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 117 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a false compartment in a semitrailer on April 26.

 Courtesy photo

A man from the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in Nebraska.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Felipe Genao-Minaya, 49, to five years and 10 months, plus three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On April 26, 2018, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped an eastbound Freightliner semi hauling a refrigerated trailer on Interstate 80 near Kearney for driving on the shoulder and became suspicious of criminal activity.

While inspecting the refrigerator unit inside the trailer, the trooper discovered a hidden compartment where there were 42 bricks, containing 118 pounds of fentanyl.

The State Patrol called it the largest seizure of the drug, a synthetic opioid drug 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, in Nebraska at that point. 

A passenger in the truck, Nelson Nunez, of New Jersey, is set for sentencing later this week. 

