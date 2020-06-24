Man ordered to pay $810K as part of sentence for health care fraud involving Nebraskans

An Omaha man who got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars in Medicare money through health care frauds in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and a dozen other states has been ordered to pay more than $809,000 in restitution and to forfeit a Corvette and speedboat, among other property.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard also sentenced Nereus Sutko to three years and 10 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
He is set to report to the Board of Prisons on Sept. 9 to begin serving the sentence.
In court documents filed last year, Paul Vaccaro, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, said Sutko had submitted more than 1,666 false claims — 700 of them for Nebraskans — while managing Better Lives MedGroup LLC.
He said Sutko visited assisted-living facilities, retirement centers and low-income housing complexes in Nebraska and neighboring states and set up pizza parties to show people eligible for Medicare and Medicaid the products Better Lives offered.
Sutko told them they could receive free health care-related products they could pick out from a brochure and offered them gift cards for their personal information, including doctors' names, which allowed Sutko to bill Medicare or Medicaid for the products, which he never delivered.
In all, he was paid more than $1.8 million by Medicare, Nebraska Medicaid and Iowa Medicaid, much of it based on fraudulent claims.
On May 8, 2019, investigators from multiple federal and state agencies executed a search warrant at Sutko’s residence in Omaha and arrested him on a federal warrant.
In December, Sutko pleaded guilty to health care fraud.
United States Attorney Joe Kelly said elder fraud and schemes that target and use the elderly are a priority of the Department of Justice.
In addition to the Inspector General Office of Investigations, the Iowa Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit investigated the case.
