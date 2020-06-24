Man ordered to pay $810K as part of sentence for health care fraud involving Nebraskans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Omaha man who got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars in Medicare money through health care frauds in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and a dozen other states has been ordered to pay more than $809,000 in restitution and to forfeit a Corvette and speedboat, among other property.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard also sentenced Nereus Sutko to three years and 10 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

He is set to report to the Board of Prisons on Sept. 9 to begin serving the sentence.

In court documents filed last year, Paul Vaccaro, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, said Sutko had submitted more than 1,666 false claims — 700 of them for Nebraskans — while managing Better Lives MedGroup LLC.

He said Sutko visited assisted-living facilities, retirement centers and low-income housing complexes in Nebraska and neighboring states and set up pizza parties to show people eligible for Medicare and Medicaid the products Better Lives offered.