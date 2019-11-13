{{featured_button_text}}

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer hauling cattle Monday on U.S. 75 a mile north of the Kansas state line left one man dead and another injured.

The semi, driven by Walter Oswalt, 60, of Nixa, Missouri, was northbound at 8 a.m. A 2019 Dodge Charger driven by 25-year-old Norbert Rungano of Little Rock, Arkansas, crossed the center line, hitting the semi head-on, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. 

Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Sabetha, Kansas, and Rungano was later transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, where he died from his injuries.

